7th Circ. Tosses Appeal Over Reinstating Unionized Workers

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit tossed an equipment rental company's challenge to a Wisconsin federal judge's requiring it to rehire workers it laid off after their facility unionized, saying a recent National Labor Relations Board decision made the dispute moot. The unanimous decision from the three-judge appeals court panel dismissed Sunbelt Rentals Inc.'s appeal of the August injunction U.S. District Judge Joseph Stadtmueller issued at the request of the NLRB. The injunction required Sunbelt to restore union work it eliminated when it closed its Franksville, Wisconsin, facility after a union drive and to bargain in good faith with Operating Engineers Local 139....

