Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Weinstein Accusers' Appeal Says Ch. 11 Releases Improper

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Four rape and sexual assault accusers of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein told a Delaware federal judge late Monday that the state's bankruptcy court had erred in confirming the Chapter 11 plan of Weinstein's former studio that included improper, nonconsensual releases that have hampered the accusers' ability to pursue their claims.

In an appellate brief, the accusers said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath should not have confirmed the Chapter 11 plan of The Weinstein Co. because the releases in the plan covered nondebtor entities that include Weinstein's brother and co-CEO Robert Weinstein as well as a broad array of others...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!