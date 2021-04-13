Weinstein Accusers' Appeal Says Ch. 11 Releases Improper

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Four rape and sexual assault accusers of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein told a Delaware federal judge late Monday that the state's bankruptcy court had erred in confirming the Chapter 11 plan of Weinstein's former studio that included improper, nonconsensual releases that have hampered the accusers' ability to pursue their claims. In an appellate brief, the accusers said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath should not have confirmed the Chapter 11 plan of The Weinstein Co. because the releases in the plan covered nondebtor entities that include Weinstein's brother and co-CEO Robert Weinstein as well as a broad array of others...

