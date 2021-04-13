TikTok Faces TM Suit Over 'Stitch' Video Edit Tool

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- TikTok is being accused of ripping off the name of a U.K. video editing brand with its "Stitch" editing feature in a new lawsuit in California federal court, which claims that TikTok videos using the mark have already been viewed about 236 billion times. Stitch Editing accuses TikTok of marketing its program using a font "that mimics the same way the Stitch mark is used in the marketplace." Stitch Editing Ltd. filed suit Monday against TikTok Inc. and its China-based parent ByteDance Ltd. over an editing program TikTok started marketing in September that allows users to edit other videos posted on...

