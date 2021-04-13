Qatar Airways Ordered To Turn Over Docs In Music IP Case

Law360, London (April 13, 2021, 4:30 PM BST) -- A court has ordered Qatar Airways to make extensive disclosure about the use of its inflight entertainment system and apps, which a British royalties society says offers passengers access to its members' music without paying for a license. Deputy Master Edward Francis said in his Tuesday judgment at the High Court that the list of documents sought by the Performing Right Society Ltd. is extensive. He said he initially had concerns about imposing such a task on Qatar Airways Group QCSC. "However, I remind myself that this is a dispute between two very large commercial entities relating to alleged copyright infringement across...

