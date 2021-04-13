Lens Buyers Urge OK For $9.3M Fee Award In Price-Fix MDL

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Lens buyers asked a Florida federal court Monday to approve a request for $9.3M in attorney fees as part their push for final approval of a $30.2 million settlement to resolve claims against ABB Optical Group in sprawling price-fixing litigation. The buyers and class counsel told the court in a memorandum that the request for $9.3 million for attorney fees and costs is "well within" the range of reasonableness established by the Eleventh Circuit. The amount equals one-third of the $30.2 million settlement fund after payment of $500,000 for court-approved notice costs, $1 million in anticipated claims administration costs and about $750,000...

