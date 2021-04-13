Jones Day, Goodwin Rep Bally's $150M Las Vegas Casino Deal

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Bally's Corporation plans to purchase the Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino for $150 million from casino-focused real estate investment company Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. as part of a larger deal steered by Jones Day and Goodwin Procter. Rhode Island-based Bally's will purchase the Las Vegas Strip hotel and casino for $150 million and lease the land underneath from GLPI for at least 50 years, the company said Tuesday, with starting annual rent of $10.5 million. The deal also includes a sale-and-leaseback agreement between the companies for two Bally's properties in Colorado and Illinois. "Landing a preeminent spot on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS