NY Tax Disclosure Law Doesn't Apply To Ex-Pres., Trump Says

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 12:38 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump has told a federal court that a New York law giving congressional tax committees the authority to request state tax returns should not apply to him because he's no longer president. Attorneys for former President Donald Trump told the D.C. federal court that a New York law that allows congressional tax committees to request state tax returns no longer applies to Trump. In February, Trump spoke to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Attorneys for Trump asked the D.C. federal court Monday to hold that New York's TRUST Act no longer allows the disclosure of Trump's...

