Trade Court Tosses Russian Steelmaker's Duty Challenge

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade tossed aside a Russian steel company's bid to undo a 184% duty Tuesday, ruling that the company had no grounds to challenge the government's catch-all rate. CIT Judge Claire Kelly rejected arguments from Russian producer Novolipetsk Steel Public Joint Stock Co., or NLMK, that the U.S. Department of Commerce unfairly hit the company with a steep duty even after finding that NLMK did not make any shipments of hot-rolled steel during the duty review. Instead, Judge Kelly ruled, Commerce merely left in place the so-called "all others" rate that applies to steel shipments from any...

