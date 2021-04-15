Texas Plans To Allow Remote Proceedings After Virus

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Texas lawmakers are workshopping changes to state law that would allow courts to continue holding remote proceedings once the coronavirus pandemic is over, a change many lawyers and judges support with certain exceptions. Two identical bills currently in committee in the Texas Legislature — S.B. 690 and H.B. 3611 — would change Section 21.009 of the state Government Code to allow a state court, either on its own motion or a party's motion, to conduct a hearing or other proceeding remotely without the parties' consent, unless consent is required by the U.S. and Texas Constitutions. After hearing from more than a...

