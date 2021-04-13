Public Storage Buys Latham-Led Self-Storage Biz For $1.8B

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Public Storage said Tuesday it was buying Latham-guided fellow self-storage business ezStorage for $1.8 billion in a deal that sees the California-based company acquire 4.2 million square feet of rentable space across the mid-Atlantic region. Glendale, Calif.-headquartered Public Storage said in a statement that the deal includes 48 properties spread across Washington, D.C.; Virginia; and Maryland and that the acquisition continues its growth pattern of the last few years. "We are pleased to welcome the ezStorage customers to Public Storage's industry-leading brand and platform," Public Storage CEO Joe Russell said in the statement. "The acquisition is a direct reflection of Public Storage's unique...

