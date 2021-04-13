Rep. Slams White House For 'Dragging Feet' On Full Budget

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., slammed the Biden administration on Tuesday for "dragging its feet" on delivering a full 2022 budget to Congress, saying it risks starting the fiscal year with a temporary funding patch. Smith said at a Reagan Institute event on defense spending that he was "deeply concerned" that the administration hadn't shared the complete budget for fiscal year 2022, saying he wanted the White House's request to be delivered to lawmakers by May 10. "I am really worried if we get into mid-to-late May and we don't have the specific budget numbers, then you're guaranteed...

