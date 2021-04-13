Texas, Miss. AGs Sue Feds To Bring Back 'Remain In Mexico'

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Texas and Missouri Attorneys General Ken Paxton and Eric Schmitt sued the Biden administration on Tuesday, seeking to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols, a Trump administration policy that forced migrants to wait in Mexico for their immigration court hearings. Paxton and Schmitt told a Texas federal court that the federal government abruptly and unlawfully ended MPP, also known as Remain in Mexico, without considering the costs of doing so, providing an "analysis or reasoned justification" or studying alternatives, in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. "The result of this arbitrary and capricious decision has been a huge surge of Central American...

