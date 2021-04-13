5th Circ. Backs FTC In First Post-Actavis Pay-For-Delay Case

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel handed Impax Laboratories LLC a stinging loss and the Federal Trade Commission a major win Tuesday by upholding the commission's antitrust findings against the drugmaker, affirming the first fully litigated FTC decision since the U.S. Supreme Court laid down rules for reverse-payment cases in 2013. By itself, Tuesday's published opinion sanctions the FTC's decision to ban Impax from reverse-payment deals similar to one in which it agreed to delay a generic version of Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s opioid pain medication Opana ER. But just as importantly, the FTC now has appellate backing in its first fully litigated challenge...

