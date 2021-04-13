Colo. Judge Can't 2nd-Guess Bolivian Court, Cement Co. Says

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Mexican cement company is urging a Colorado court not to second-guess a Bolivian court judgment setting aside a $36 million arbitral award issued to a Bolivian investment firm following a dispute over a shared investment, arguing that the investment firm can't show that the ruling was improper. Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, or GCC, is fighting enforcement of the arbitral award issued to Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles SA, or CIMSA. Although the award was enforced by the Tenth Circuit in August, the two companies are currently in dispute over the legal effectiveness of a decision by Bolivia's highest...

