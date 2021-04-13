FCC Warns Phone Carriers To Step Up Robocall Blocking

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission put two phone carriers on notice Tuesday that they could be blocked from phone networks if they don't stop facilitating illegal robocalls, while also reminding the broader industry that it should offer free call-blocking tools. The FCC said it sent carriers R Squared and Tellza letters ordering that they immediately investigate and cease "transmitting illegal robocall traffic" that watchdogs have identified on the networks. At the same time, the FCC said it has asked phone carriers and application developers to report back on how they're implementing call-blocking tools to help consumers manage the influx of unwanted calls....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS