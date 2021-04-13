Chicago Political Aide Pleads Guilty To Lying To Feds

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A longtime Chicago political operative pled guilty Tuesday to charges that he withheld information about his dealings with a corrupt state senator and another unnamed individual when the FBI interviewed him on several occasions. Rudolph Acosta Sr., 70, was charged with concealing material facts in interviews with the FBI, a charge that carries a maximum possible penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said during Acosta's remote arraignment before U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland on Tuesday. Prosecutors didn't reveal the name of the senator or unnamed individual during Acosta's arraignment hearing, but Acosta was...

