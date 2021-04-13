2nd Circ. Won't Revive NY Teachers' Post-Janus Fees Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A group of New York state teachers cannot recover union fees they paid before the U.S. Supreme Court held that public sector unions cannot force workers to make such payments, the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday, saying the teachers' claims run directly into current precedent. The unanimous summary order from a three-judge panel rejected claims from teachers Scott Pellegrino and Christine VanOstrand, who challenged a lower court ruling saying they could not recoup fees they unwillingly paid to New York State United Teachers. The teachers argued they should be able to recover the payments after the Supreme Court ruled in its 2018 Janus...

