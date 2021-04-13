IHS Beats Wash. Tribe's Health Costs Suit At DC Circ.

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday rejected the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community's bid to recoup costs it incurred using income from insurers, saying those were not part of the expenses the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Indian Health Service must cover under its health care contract with the tribe. The federally recognized Swinomish tribe, whose reservation is located north of Seattle, was seeking to overturn a lower-court decision that the IHS was not on the hook for contract support costs to cover administrative and overhead outlay by the tribe on insurance income that helps fund its health programs. A unanimous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS