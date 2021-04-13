Paid Sick Leave Bill Pitched Again In House, Senate

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- House and Senate lawmakers on Tuesday introduced the Healthy Families Act for the 17th time since 2004, seeking to finally pass a law guaranteeing paid sick leave for American workers. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., introduced the bill in Congress, which they said would grant seven days of paid sick leave to 32 million private-sector workers who lack access to sick days. That paid time can be used for the employee's injury or illness and for getting legal help or counseling for domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as caring for relatives, according to the bill. The coronavirus pandemic...

