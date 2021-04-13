DC Circ. Seeks Clarity On Jurisdiction In Defamation Case

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit asked the District of Columbia judiciary on Tuesday to clear up an exception to the district's "long-arm" jurisdiction, seeking to determine whether prominent activist Bill Browder must face a defamation case after accusing a lobbyist of being a Russian spy. A three-judge panel certified four questions of law to the D.C. Court of Appeals related to a jurisdictional exception for "government contacts." The move came after Browder asked for rehearing of the circuit court's decision to vacate a district court's ruling that it lacked jurisdiction over lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin's defamation case because of the exception. "After we issued...

