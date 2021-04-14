Crowell & Moring Adds 'Tough Litigator' From DC AG's Office

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has brought on a deputy attorney general for the District of Columbia as a partner for its Washington, D.C., office to bolster its employment and labor, litigation, and state attorneys general practices, the firm announced Wednesday. Toni Michelle Jackson, who has led the public interest division of D.C.'s Office of the Attorney General since 2018, will focus on complex civil disputes involving civil rights, class actions, internal investigations, employment and commercial litigation, the firm said in a statement. Jackson brings to the table plenty of public sector experience. As a deputy attorney general, she directed four specialized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS