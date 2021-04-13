2nd Circ. Won't Revive Bankruptcy Service Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday declined to revive a software consulting company's proposed class action accusing private equity firm Stone Point Capital of price-fixing bankruptcy-related software and services in a conspiracy with three of the country's largest bankruptcy support providers. In a four-page summary order, a three-judge panel affirmed a lower court's decision and concluded that Spinner Consulting LLC's argument failed to allege that Stone Point participated in a horizontal price-fixing conspiracy. "We have considered Spinner's remaining arguments on appeal and find in them no basis for reversal," the panel wrote in their order. The panel's decision is the latest in...

