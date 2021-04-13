2nd Investment Adviser Cops To $100M Loan Fraud Scam

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A former managing partner of New York-based International Investment Group LLC on Tuesday admitted to his role in a $100 million fraudulent loan scheme that prosecutors say defrauded the adviser's clients and investors. Martin Silver, 63, of Long Branch, New Jersey, pled guilty to securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy in a proceeding conducted over the phone on Tuesday morning before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein. Silver was also arrested and arraigned on Tuesday, and was ordered released on a $500,000 personal recognizance bond. Silver, who has agreed to cooperate with the government's ongoing investigation into the matter, is the...

