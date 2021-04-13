4th Circ. Revives $6M Coverage Fight Over Well Explosion

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit revived a dispute between two insurers involving a pair of West Virginia oil well companies over a $6 million personal injury settlement stemming from a natural gas explosion, finding Tuesday a lower court wrongly adopted a West Virginia statute. A three-judge panel said the district court wrongly relied on a newer version of a West Virginia statute that was changed in 2015, whereas the explosion happened well before that. The panel vacated the district court's ruling and remanded the suit. The coverage dispute revolves around Arch Insurance Co. and Berkley National Insurance Co.'s responsibility for a $6 million...

