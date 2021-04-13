Samsung Pans Ericsson's 'Attacks' In China FRAND Fight

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Samsung has decried Ericsson's "ad hominem attacks" against its appeal for the Federal Circuit to undo U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's decision barring the companies from fighting over patents essential to the 4G and 5G wireless standards exclusively in China. In a reply brief filed Monday, Samsung accused Ericsson of pushing for U.S. courts to disregard anti-suit injunctions from foreign jurisdictions, saying that Ericsson failed to acknowledge a Chinese court's reasoning for its anti-suit injunction and instead "attack[ed] the ASI simply because it is an ASI." Judge Gilstrap in January issued a preliminary injunction maintaining his right to hear Ericsson's suit claiming...

