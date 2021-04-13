NLRB Tells 9th Circ. To Keep Bargaining Order In Place

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to reject a television station operator's bid to pause an order requiring it to recognize and bargain with a broadcast workers' union, arguing the stay would let the company benefit from violating federal labor law. The filing from NLRB Seattle office Regional Director Ronald Hooks opposed Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.'s request that the appeals court stay an Oregon federal judge's injunction that required the company to recognize and bargain with National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians Local 51. U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman issued the injunction after finding the NLRB...

