4th Circ. Gives Former Gang Members A Shot At Protection

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A split Fourth Circuit panel overturned part of the Board of Immigration Appeals' precedential holding that former gang members may not be protected as a group from deportation, finding that the board inappropriately conflated criteria for relief under federal immigration law. In a 2-1 opinion that was decided in January but issued Monday, the panel ruled that a Salvadoran man should be given a second shot at his bid to seek withholding of removal, which prevents deportation when an immigrant would endure persecution based on a protected characteristic. The BIA had relied on its own 2014 decision in a similar case, Matter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS