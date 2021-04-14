Marshall Dennehey Launches Rideshare Liability Group In Fla.

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia-based BigLaw firm Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin PC has launched a new practice group covering rideshare liability suits. Two of the firm's Florida-based shareholders — Patrick M. DeLong out of Fort Lauderdale and Thomas F. Brown in Orlando — will co-chair its new casualty department section, rideshare liability, the firm announced March 29. Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft hire private drivers to taxi passengers using their apps. Questions have arisen around insurance and liability coverage given the companies' preference to treat their drivers as independent contractors instead of employees with benefits. The attorneys in Marshall Dennehey's practice will...

