6th Circ. Revives Suit Over Death From Vehicle Lift

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has revived a Michigan woman's suit alleging that a faulty vehicle lift is responsible for her husband's death, finding that under state law she need not specify the nature of the defect, because the fact her husband died is itself enough for the complaint to allege a defect. In an unpublished opinion filed Tuesday, the three-judge panel sided with Marylynn Genaw, overturning the Eastern District of Michigan's order dismissing her suit against Garage Equipment Supply Co., which made and sold the vehicle lift that her husband was using. According to the complaint, Harold Genaw and his son were...

