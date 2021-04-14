Insurer Says Crane Co. Can't Be Held Liable For Flying Girders

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Insurance underwriter HDI Global Specialty SE has sued two construction companies in Rhode Island federal court, asking the companies to indemnify the insurer for the $1.18 million it paid to its policyholder after a crane collided with a tractor on a highway. HDI Global Specialty, which is headquartered in Germany but has U.S. offices, said on Tuesday that Aetna Bridge Co. and J.R. Vinagro Corp. negligently supervised its policyholder's driving of a crane, which resulted in a traffic accident. The insurer is accusing the Rhode Island companies of negligence and breach of contract for not compensating it for the $1.18 million...

