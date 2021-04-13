9th Circ. Says Trump Offshore Drilling Suit Is Now Moot

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday killed litigation over the Trump administration's efforts to open up fossil fuel drilling in parts of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, ruling that it's moot because President Joe Biden has already reversed the policy. The U.S. Department of the Interior, the state of Alaska, the American Petroleum Institute and environmental groups including the League of Conservation voters had all told the court that there was nothing for it to resolve now that Biden has replaced the prior administration's 2017 executive order, which had directed the DOI to review restrictions on drilling and to potentially open them...

