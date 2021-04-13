Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Says Trump Offshore Drilling Suit Is Now Moot

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday killed litigation over the Trump administration's efforts to open up fossil fuel drilling in parts of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, ruling that it's moot because President Joe Biden has already reversed the policy.

The U.S. Department of the Interior, the state of Alaska, the American Petroleum Institute and environmental groups including the League of Conservation voters had all told the court that there was nothing for it to resolve now that Biden has replaced the prior administration's 2017 executive order, which had directed the DOI to review restrictions on drilling and to potentially open them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!