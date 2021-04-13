Subsidized Chinese Chassis Hurt US Industry, Says ITC

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the U.S. International Trade Commission decided that U.S. chassis producers are being competitively harmed by imports from China, teeing up a formal countervailing duty order in May. Tuesday's vote follows a parallel determination from the U.S. Department of Commerce in March that Chinese chassis producers are benefiting from improper subsidies from the Chinese government. Attorneys for the Coalition of American Chassis Manufacturers, which represents U.S. producers that filed a petition in July initiating the subsidy investigations, hailed the decision. "Today's vote by the commission ensures that the domestic industry will finally be able to compete in...

