Trucking Co. Can't Put Brakes On EEOC Hiring Bias Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- An Iowa-based trucking company can't escape a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging a strength test used in the company's hiring process boxes out female driver applicants, finding the EEOC's case was strong enough to head to trial. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Linda R. Reade refused to award summary judgment to Schuster Co. on the federal workplace bias watchdog's claims that the test had an unlawful disproportionate impact on women. Judge Reade denied a partial summary judgment bid by the EEOC to wrap up the proposed class action in its favor, finding that there were still...

