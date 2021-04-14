Helicopter Helmet Co. Has To Pay Rival's Bill For Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A company that sells gear for helicopter pilots has to pick up its rival's legal tab for its suit alleging anti-competitive behavior, after a Pennsylvania federal court said the antitrust lawsuits were barred by an earlier settlement agreement. The 2015 settlement that ended a trademark suit between Helicopter Helmet LLC and Gentex Corp. barred any of Helicopter Helmet's claims "in any way related to" that case, including the antitrust claims Helicopter Helmet threatened to lob against Gentex throughout it, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann found Tuesday. He said the settlement's "related to" language cast a wide net over the released claims...

