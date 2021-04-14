Orlando Major League Soccer Club Hit With OT Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Major League Soccer organization Orlando City Soccer Club is facing claims it misclassified a sports events manager and therefore denied her overtime pay, according to a new suit filed in Florida federal court. On Tuesday, Juliana Abss Duarte sued Orlando Sports Holdings LLC, doing business as Orlando City Soccer Club, claiming the organization cheated her of overtime pay by classifying her as an overtime-exempt employee under the Fair Labor Standards Act. She noted her manager title was deceptive, because she didn't manage anyone. Despite what her title suggests, Abss Duarte claimed she "did not manage anyone during her employment with [Orlando...

