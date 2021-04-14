PharMerica Must Face FCA Claims Over Electronic Data

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge said that a whistleblower can pursue a new theory that PharMerica Corp. violated the False Claims Act via the submission of electronic data to the federal government as part of a purported nursing home kickback scheme, finding that FCA liability can be based on that information. More than four months after tossing such claims, U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman reversed course on Monday and approved Marc Silver's bid to file a fourth amended complaint alleging that Medicare Part D sponsors provided prescription drug event, or PDE, data to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...

