Abuse Claimants Say Boy Scouts Not Disclosing All Assets

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A pair of childhood sexual abuse claimants objected to the Chapter 11 plan documents of the Boy Scouts of America Tuesday, saying they don't adequately disclose the value of assets held by local scouting councils that would be the source of recovery for abuse victims absent a Chapter 11 plan settlement. In the objection, the two abuse claimants represented by The Locks Law Firm said the debtor's plan disclosure statement lacks critical information about the assets held by dozens of local councils as well as hundreds of charter organizations, rendering the claimants unable to cast an informed vote to approve or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS