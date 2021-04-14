Ex-Yukos Investors Can't Get $50B Awards Stay Lifted In UK

Law360, London (April 14, 2021, 5:25 PM BST) -- A London court decided on Wednesday to keep the record-breaking $50 billion in arbitral awards issued to former shareholders of Yukos Oil on pause, ruling that Russia has some chance of success in a continuing appeal before the Dutch Supreme Court. Judge Andrew Henshaw ruled at the High Court that a stay on three arbitral awards totaling $50 billion — believed to be the largest ever issued in investment arbitration — should continue before the result of the "viable challenge which Russia is bringing in the Netherlands" is known. "I have come to the conclusion that the claimants' application should be dismissed...

