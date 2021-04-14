Ex-Buffalo Cop Who Pulled Officer Off Suspect Wins Pension

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A former Buffalo police officer who was fired in 2008 for intervening when a fellow cop held a suspect in a chokehold will receive her full pension after a New York state judge struck down a decade-old ruling that cost her her job, in a decision that name-checked George Floyd and Eric Garner. Cariol Horne, a veteran of the Buffalo Police Department, was a year short of collecting her full pension when she lost her job for pulling a colleague off a suspect who was struggling for air. Tuesday's ruling by Judge Dennis Ward of New York Supreme Court in Erie...

