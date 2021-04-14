Fox News Has High-Profile Team In $1.6B Defamation Defense

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Two high-profile attorneys have joined Fox News' defense team in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed in Delaware Superior Court by Dominion Voting Systems that accuses the cable giant of spreading "outlandish" claims about the 2020 election. Jackson Walker partner Charles L. "Chip" Babcock and Lehotsky Keller partner Scott A. Keller will help defend Fox News in the defamation suit, a Fox News representative confirmed to Law360 on Wednesday. Babcock, a partner in the Texas-based Jackson Walker's Dallas and Houston offices, litigates trial and appellate cases across the U.S. and "handles all types of commercial trial work and has particular experience...

