Judge Won't Boot Playboy's TM Suit Over Bunny Costumes

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge is refusing to dismiss a trademark lawsuit filed by Playboy against an online retailer that sold Halloween costumes allegedly mimicking the magazine's famous Bunny outfit. Fashion Nova Inc. had argued that Playboy's October lawsuit failed to allege that the company's corset and bunny ears costumes had confused consumers, but U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said Tuesday that he had seen enough in the complaint for the case to move forward. "Playboy alleges that members of the public have been confused as to the source and sponsorship of Fashion Nova's products and are advertising them for resale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS