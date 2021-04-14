NJ Pet Gifts Co. Urges 3rd Circ. To Revive Magnet Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey pet-themed products company urged the Third Circuit on Wednesday to revive its lawsuit accusing a silkscreen printer of passing off the company's dog magnet designs as its own, arguing that a reseller can still be consumer for the purposes of state fraud law protections. During an oral argument, Pet Gifts USA LLC sought to undo a district court's rejection of its argument that its contract with Imagine This Company LLC created a merchant-consumer relationship necessary to support a New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act claim. Asked by the panel how the dynamic was any different than the one between...

