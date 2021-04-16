Health Hires: Sheppard Mullin, Oncternal Therapeutics

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has beefed up its health care bench with the addition of a partner from Crowell & Moring LLP, while companies Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., Sera Prognostics Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc. have all recently named new general counsel, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Sheppard Mullin A. Xavier Baker A. Xavier Baker — formerly at Crowell & Moring — has jumped ship to Sheppard Mullin, where he will be part of the health care industry group, according to an April 14 announcement. The Washington, D.C.-based Baker guides health industry...

