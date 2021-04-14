Tokio Marine Wants Out Of Defending Pa. Contractor In Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A construction company isn't covered for a worker's suit over an electrical accident, Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Co. said in Pennsylvania state court, alleging its responsibilities are excused as the contractor didn't divulge the near-fatal accident in the insurance application. Tokio Marine said it no longer must defend Jones Consulting & Construction Group LLC, according to a complaint filed Monday, in Gerardo Hernandez's underlying suit over injuries he suffered when he received a severe electrical shock from overhead power lines. Hernandez, who had been hired for exterior fire damage repair work to a home, according to court records, was injured June...

