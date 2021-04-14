Ex-HP Workers Get Green Light For Age Bias Collective Action

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said former workers who allege HP systematically pushed them out in favor of young hires can move forward with their collective action, saying employees over 40 who were let go in a "workforce restructuring initiative" had enough in common to proceed together. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila on Tuesday granted the workers' motion for preliminary certification of two collectives under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act — one for those who were laid off by HP Inc. and the other for those dismissed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., under the companies' workforce reduction plans. The former...

