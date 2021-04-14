SEIU Unit Sues To Block Nursing Home's Imminent Sale

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A Service Employees International Union unit sued a New Jersey nursing home ahead of the facility's imminent sale, urging a federal judge to enforce an arbitration award blocking the sale unless the buyer recognizes the union. The 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East urged a federal judge Tuesday to enforce an arbitration award that blocks Windsor Garden Care Center from selling the East Orange facility to a new owner without accepting the terms and conditions of the collective bargaining agreement and keeping every bargaining unit worker. By proceeding with the sale to Complete Care at Orange Park LLP, which has refused to...

