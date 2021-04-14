Parents, Cos. Tell JPML Not To Group Baby Food Suits

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Gerber Products Co., other baby food manufacturers and parents on Tuesday urged the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation not to consolidate suits over allegedly high levels of toxic heavy metals in baby foods because the suits are too different and centralization would be inefficient. In separate motions, parents and the companies said the panel should turn down a recent request by another group of parents, called the Albano plaintiffs in filings, to send the suits to the Eastern District of New York. The suits lack sufficient facts in common because even though the companies all make baby food, each company's product...

