Biden Admin. Proceeds With $23B Trump-Era UAE Arms Deal

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that it would move forward with sales of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, signaling the partial end of President Joe Biden's review of weapons sales that had been initiated under the Trump administration. The department said that while the $23 billion transaction, which includes F-35 jets, drones and air-to-ground munitions, would proceed, it would "continue reviewing details and consulting with Emirati officials" to ensure compliance with the administration's objectives and approach to the region. U.S. Rep Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released a statement in opposition to...

