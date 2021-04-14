Watchdog Tosses 6 Bid Protests Over $22B VA IT Deal

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied protests lodged after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs excluded seven bidders from a $22.3 billion information technology contract, saying the agency's rejections were all reasonable. Protesters AcesFed LLC and Blue Water Thinking LLC — whose objections were combined — MicroHealth LLC, Network Designs Inc., REV LLC, Trilogy Federal LLC and Veteran Technology Partners III LLC are all service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses or SDVOSBs. They argued they were unreasonably eliminated from consideration for an "on-ramp" of new participants in the VA's Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation, or T4NG, procurement for professional and IT...

