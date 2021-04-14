Gibson-Guided IPI Partners Closes $3.8B Data Center Fund

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based IPI Partners LLC, guided by Gibson Dunn, has wrapped up its second flagship private equity fund after securing $3.8 billion from investors, with plans to target data centers and other connectivity-related investments, the firm said Wednesday. The fund, called IPI Partners II LP, was oversubscribed, drawing capital contributions from a global institutional investor base, according to a press release. IPI Partners is a joint venture of ICONIQ Capital LLC and Iron Point Partners LLC that was formed in 2016. It buys, develops, leases and operates data centers and other similar assets that "serve the digital capacity needs of large, high-quality...

